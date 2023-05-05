Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers today. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Rain showers stick around tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Mostly cloudy with rain showers on Saturday. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Looking ahead, rain chances continue Sunday morning before tapering off. The clouds will linger with highs in the low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms continue on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. We'll then be partly cloudy with a few showers on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. We finally dry out on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. Rain showers are back on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. MAKE it a it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs