We're waking up to rain showers this morning. We'll eventually become partly cloudy with a chance for a few rain showers today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers in our southern counties tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers in our southern counties on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, rain showers are possible again on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. We'll introduce a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 60s. We'll dry out Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs