Partly cloudy and warm today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s. Partly cloudy, warm and muggy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The better opportunities will take place during the afternoon period. High temperatures will again reach for the upper 80s. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms are possible again Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will again reach for the mid 80s. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms move in on Monday. This chance will be rather small. High temperatures will again reach for the mid 80s. We'll dry out Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Devin Biggs

