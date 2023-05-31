...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY...
Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
20 to 30 percent range, will result in elevated fire potential
this afternoon. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil
regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather
over the past week and a half has caused an increase in fire
activity in recent days.
Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, fireworks, and all-terrain
vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a
fire. Avoid outdoor burning.
Visit the Wisconsin DNR website to view current burning restrictions.
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.
Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov