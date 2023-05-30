Partly cloudy and warm today. We may need to keep an eye on the air quality again as it could reach code orange in a few spots. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s as the winds back off. Partly cloudy again on Wednesday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The coverage will be very small so many spots will stay dry altogether. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s. Looking ahead, daily chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Thursday through next Monday. The best opportunities will be Thursday and Friday as high temperatures reach for the mid to upper 80s on those days. Saturday through Monday will have smaller chances for showers and thunderstorms as highs reach for the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs