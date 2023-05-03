Mostly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will make it into the low 50s. We'll be mostly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, our weather pattern stays wet for the next several days. If there's any good news, the temperatures will stay mild. Rain showers are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday's high will be in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs