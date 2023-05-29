On this Memorial day, many will pay tribute to those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. For those going to outdoor services, the weather will be good. There will just be one bump in the road and that is the air quality. We'll be under a code orange air quality alert today. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy as the air quality improves tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s. We'll be partly cloudy again for the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures for those days will be in the middle to upper 90s. We'll then dry out Saturday and Sunday as the sky becomes partly cloudy. High temperatures on those days will be in the middle to upper 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Devin Biggs