Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire potential through the Memorial Day weekend. The areas of greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin. Continued dry weather has resulted in an uptick in fire activity in recent days. Persons are urged to be careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.