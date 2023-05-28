Our long holiday weekend is finally here and the weather will be great. We'll be partly cloudy today with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 15 mph. We'll be partly cloudy and calm tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Looking ahead, we stay hot as highs reach for the low 80s for our Memorial Day on Monday. We'll also be under a partly cloudy sky. Don't forget your sunscreen through next week. We'll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. We'll remain in the mid 80s on Thursday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay well above average and in the low 80s on Friday with chances for showers and thunderstorms. We finally clear up on Saturday. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with mild high temperatures in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Konrad Supinski