Our long holiday weekend is finally here and the weather will be amazing. We'll be mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly clear and calm tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We stay hot as highs reach for the low 80s for our Memorial Day on Monday. We'll also be under a mostly cloudy sky. Don't forget your sunscreen this weekend and into next week. We'll be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower or isolated thunderstorm. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. We'll remain in the mid 80s on Thursday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will stay well above average and in the low 80s on Friday with chances for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Memorial Day Weekend! Konrad Supinski