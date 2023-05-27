Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire potential in the sandy soil regions of northern and central Wisconsin this afternoon, and Sunday and Monday afternoons. Outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.