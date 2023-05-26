The holiday weekend is just about here and the weather is going to be very nice. We'll be mostly sunny and awesome today with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly clear and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out into the low 40s. Well be mostly sunny and awesome again on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Looking ahead, we add more clouds to the picture on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We remain in the low 80s on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. The weather should cooperate for any outdoor services being held on Memorial Day. We'll then become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday is when things change. We'll see increasing clouds with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. We'll remain in the mid 80s Thursday with more chances for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs