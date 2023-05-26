Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS FAR NORTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY AND SATURDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range, may lead to elevated wildfire potential across northern Wisconsin this afternoon and again on Saturday. Outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/ and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.