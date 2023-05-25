Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS FAR NORTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the 10 to 20 percent range, will lead to elevated wildfire potential across northern Wisconsin this afternoon and Friday. Fortunately, winds will be light and generally in the 5 to 10 mph range. Fires can start easily in these conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/ and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Northern Oconto County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&