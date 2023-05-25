Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will make it into the low 70s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Mostly clear with areas of frost again tonight. Make sure to bring your flowers inside or cover them up. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s as the winds go calm. Mostly sunny and awesome again on Friday as highs reach for the mid 70s. We'll have a light breeze out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday through Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s on Saturday, to the low 80s on Tuesday. We'll warm into the mid 80s Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will also be possible on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs