Mostly cloudy and cooler today. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the east. We'll have clouds early tonight. Those will clear out late. That will allow frost to develop in some areas. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s as the winds back off. Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 60s. Some of you could touch the low 70s. We'll have a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, we're dry the entire forecast period. Friday all the way through Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine. We'll add some clouds to the picture Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. High temperatures will go from the mid 70s on Friday, to the 80s by Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs