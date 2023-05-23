Mostly sunny and hazy today. The haze will be courtesy of wildfire smoke originating from Canada. High temperatures today will make it into the low 80s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. We'll be partly cloudy with a few showers on Wednesday. High temperatures will only make it into the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday through next Monday with a lot of sunshine. We'll add a few clouds to the picture Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will gradually warm from the upper 60s on Thursday, to the low to mid 80s just in time for the holiday weekend. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs