Partly cloudy and hazy today. The haziness will be courtesy of wildfires in Canada. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 70s with a light breeze out of the south. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 50s with a calm wind. We'll be partly cloudy and hazy again on Tuesday with highs warming into the low 80s. We'll have a light breeze out of the southwest. Looking ahead, our only chance for rain this week is a small one. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night. Otherwise, we'll we're dry the entire week with a mixture of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Wednesday. We'll warm back into the low 70s on Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Low 80s will be seen on Saturday before we cool off a little bit Sunday into the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs