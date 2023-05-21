Mostly sunny and warmer today. The average high temperature this time of year is in the upper 60s. We're not going to do that, look for highs in the mid 70s with a light northwest breeze. Increasing clouds tonight. A rogue sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Most of us will stay dry with a northeast breeze and lows in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy tomorrow. The south breeze will increase the humidity as afternoon highs meander into the mid 70s. Looking ahead, a long dry stretch will play out next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine with up and down temperatures. Monday's highs in the mid 70s will transition to low 80s Tuesday. Then a cold front swings through Tuesday night. Not much moisture with this one but it will help to hold high temperatures in the mid 60s Wednesday. This is temporary, a significant temperature rebound will take us into the holiday weekend. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller