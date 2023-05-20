The middle of the weekend is here. It's been a nice Saturday and we'll remain nice through Sunday. Mostly clear and quiet tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 40s. Sunshine sticks around on Sunday. High temperatures will again reach for the low 70s. Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday will be nice as both days feature a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures Monday will be in the low 70s. Tuesday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It now looks that a cool down gets in here Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Wednesday will feature a partly cloudy sky with chances for a few showers. That will be courtesy of a cold front moving through. Thursday will be dry under a partly cloudy sky. The good news is we warm back up Friday and next Saturday. We'll be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll reach for the upper 70s Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Get outside and enjoy all that the Northwoods has to offer this weekend! Make it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs