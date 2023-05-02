Snow showers will be possible along the U.P. border today. 1-3 inches of snow could fall in those areas. Everyone else south of Eagle River won't see any snow accumulations. They'll be lucky to receive any flurries. Everyone south of Eagle River will simply be mostly cloudy and windy today with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the northwest. Partly cloudy and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We'll be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. The winds will back off to a light breeze out of the north. Looking ahead, notice that temperatures keep warming throughout the forecast period. Rain showers are possible Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We'll then dry out and be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Rain showers are possible again Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. We're dry and warm on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs