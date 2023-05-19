Mostly cloudy today with chances for showers. Wildfire smoke from Canada will cause air quality to deteriorate to code orange. That means it'll be unhealthy for sensitive groups like those with health issues or children. High temperatures today will only make it into the lower 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. We'll become partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s as the winds back off. We'll see lots of sunshine for the day on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, we enter a nice dry stretch. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky through Tuesday. High temperatures through Monday will reach for the low 70s. Upper 70s are back on Tuesday. We'll then fall into the mid 70s on Wednesday with a few showers possible. We dry out on Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend!  Devin Biggs