Increasing clouds today will give way to late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may pack a punch and produce hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Showers and thunderstorms are expected again tonight. Some of them may pack a punch early and then back off to showers. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Rain showers are expected on Friday. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Sunday with a slight chance for showers. High temperatures again will reach for the low 70s. Our string of partly cloudy skies continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday, mid 70s Tuesday, and low 80s on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs