Mostly sunny and awesome today! High temperatures will make it into the mid 60s with a light breeze out of the south. We'll be partly cloudy and not as cool tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s with a light breeze out of the south. Increasing clouds on Thursday will give way to afternoon chances for showers and thunderstorms. Hight temperatures will make it into the mid 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue Thursday night. Some showers will then be left over on Friday with highs falling into the mid 50s. We're dry Saturday all the way through Tuesday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs