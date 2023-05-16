Mostly sunny and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. We'll be mostly clear and a little cool tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with a light breeze out of the northeast. We'll be mostly sunny and a little cooler on Wednesday. Highs will make it into the upper 60s. Some of you could touch the lower 70s. We'll have a light breeze out of the south. Looking ahead, showers move in for Thursday and Friday. Thursday's high will be in the low 70s. We'll turn cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We warm up and dry out Saturday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We'll be partly cloudy on Sunday with a slight chance for showers. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s. We'll then be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs