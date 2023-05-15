Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s with a light southwest breeze. We have a beautiful day in store to start off our work week on Monday. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. The west wind will be gusting near 20 mph. Fire danger will be present Monday because of a combination of low dew points, dry air and vegetation, warm temperatures with lots of sunshine, and a 15 mph breeze. Mostly clear with a light breeze Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Tuesday. Mostly sunny once again with near average highs Wednesday in the mid 60s. More chances for rain showers arrive Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with upper 50s on Friday. We clear up and warm up on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s for our Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski