It's the Weekend! We'll have increasing clouds tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s with a northeast breeze gusting up to 20 mph. Our Mothers Day will bring nice Spring weather. We'll see lots of clouds in the morning hours, followed by decreasing clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a light east breeze. Mostly clear and calm Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 40s. Looking ahead, we have a beautiful day in store to start off our work week on Monday. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with near average highs Wednesday in the mid 60s. More chances for rain showers arrive Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 60s with upper 50s on Friday. We clear up and warm up by Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day and Weekend! Konrad Supinski