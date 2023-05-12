You made it! The mid May weekend is here. It'll feel like it with highs generally in the upper 60s to low 70s. For tonight, the scattered showers and thunderstorms out there now will end early. Turning mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. You'll notice the east wind occasionally gust near 25MPH as afternoon highs climb into the low 70s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow night. Your campfire smoke will drift to the southwest with a northeast breeze and low temperatures settling in the mid 40s. Looking ahead, gradual clearing Mother's Day. Look for highs in the mid 60s with a light northeast breeze. Sunny 70s return Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller