Mostly cloudy and quiet tonight. Areas of dense fog could develop as the south breeze goes calm and low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. Plenty of clouds around tomorrow. High temperatures won't care. Look for a east southeast breeze as afternoon highs reach for 80°. Mostly cloudy and breezy Saturday. Noticeably colder with highs back in the low 70s. Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday look to feature abundant sunshine, a light northwest breezy and high temperatures from the mid 60s Sunday to mid 70s Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller