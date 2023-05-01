Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&