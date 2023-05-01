Rain and snow showers will be expected today. The heaviest snow accumulations will take place close to the U.P. border where 5-12 inches of snow could fall. Locally higher amounts are possible. Further south to Highway 8, any snow accumulations will 3-5 inches or less with a sharp cutoff in amounts. High temperatures will make it into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with snow showers tonight. Any snow accumulations will be minor except for the U.P. border where significant snow could fall. Lows will fall into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with snow showers on Tuesday. Any snow accumulations will be minimal before tapering off. Highs will reach for the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we finally kick this mess to the curb starting Wednesday. We'll be mostly cloudy as highs reach for the low 50s. A few rain showers are possible Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We're dry Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s. More rain showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Longer term forecasts suggest high temperatures in the 60s are expected for the foreseeable future. Looks like spring will finally show up! MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs