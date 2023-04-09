Partly cloudy and warmer today. The average high temperature this time of year is 49°. We'll clear that with room to spare. You'll notice the southwest as high temperatures flirt with 60°. Mostly cloudy tonight. A rogue sprinkle cannot be ruled out. All the clouds around with a south breeze will help to hold low temperatures near 40°. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer tomorrow. The early April sunshine will make air temperatures in the low 60s feel warmer. Looking ahead, Tuesday through Thursday look dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller