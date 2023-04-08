We've made it to the Easter weekend. It started off with some snow across the region. In Rhinelander, just under an inch fell. You would need to go further south to see more. That band of snow will continue to taper off as the day progresses. We'll then become mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. You may see some sunshine in areas. The snow will really start to melt today as highs reach for the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s. Temperatures get even warmer on Easter Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs reaching for the upper 50s. That will really help to make a dent in our snow pack. Looking ahead, there is no precipitation in the extended forecast anytime soon. Next week will really feel like Spring. It will help to speed up the snow melt. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the entire week as highs reach for the 60s and 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs