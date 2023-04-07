Partly cloudy and warmer on this Good Friday. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Mostly cloudy with some snow on the way tonight. Some minor accumulations are possible. Some areas could also see a wintry mix including rain and freezing drizzle. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 20s with a light breeze out of the southeast. A morning wintry mix on Saturday will give way to decreasing clouds for the afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, Spring really gets going on Easter Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. We won't stop there. Lower to middle 60s are expected Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. The warm up continues Wednesday and Thursday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs