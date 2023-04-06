Mostly cloudy and windy with a chance for snow flurries today. High temperatures will only make it into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the west. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low teens. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the west. Mostly cloudy and calmer on Friday. Temperatures will get a boost into the low 40s. Looking ahead, chances for snow showers exist Friday night and last through Saturday morning before tapering off. We could see a little accumulation from it, but it doesn't look to be anything crazy. That might be our last snow for the winter season. Spring looks to show up Saturday afternoon. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine as highs reach for the upper 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Easter Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. The warm up doesn't stop there. We'll be partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The warm up doesn't stop there. We'll remain partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. We'll then see lots of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs