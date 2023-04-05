Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG WITH VISIBILITIES NEAR A QUARTER MILE... Hazardous travel is possible this morning due to visibility of half a mile or less, with many places close to a quarter of a mile visibility. Allow extra time for your morning commute, slow down, and use headlights. Areas of dense fog will persist for a couple more hours, improving some by late morning. Fog will not fully clear until a cold front moves through around midday.