The small chance of thunderstorms that we had has cleared the state. We're now dealing with areas of dense fog. That will go away later today as low pressure moves through. The rest of the day will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be hit early in the mid 40s and then fall. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 20s. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the southwest. We'll be mostly cloudy with more snow flurries on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the west. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday's temperature will make it into the upper 40s. We continue warming up Sunday with a chance for rain showers and highs in the mid 50s. We'll be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs