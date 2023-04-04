Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be expected today. Some thunderstorms will also be possible. Some of the storms may get on the stronger side as highs reach for the mid 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Our wintry mix will transition to all rain tonight. Some thunder will be possible. Lows will fall into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the east. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch are possible. Morning rain and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday as highs reach for the upper 40s. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 40 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, snow flurries are possible on Thursday as highs reach for the low 30s. We'll be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Morning snow showers are possible on Saturday. We'll then become partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Rain showers move in on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs