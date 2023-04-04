Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Ice accumulation and strong winds could cause some tree branches and wires to fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&