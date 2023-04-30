We've made it to the final weekend of April. With the way the weather is, it doesn't quite feel like that. We're waking up to more snow on the ground this morning. Many areas in Northern Oneida County and Vilas County are reporting a range of 5-7 inches this morning. Meanwhile in Rhinelander, just 2.3 inches of snow for the event total so far. The keywords there is "so far" as the snow continues to fall. Rain and snow will continue to fall today. Another 1-3 inches of snow could fall with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see more rain and snow tonight. 1-3 inches of snow could fall near and north of Highway 8. Significant snow accumulations are expected once you head up into the U.P. of Michigan. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s. We'll have more rain and snow on Monday. Another 1-3 inches of snow could fall near and slightly north of Highway 8. Significant accumulations could occur in Vilas County and in the U.P. of Michigan again. High temperatures will reach for the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we finally start to dry out on Tuesday. Any rain and snow left will taper off as we become mostly cloudy and highs rebound into the low 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. Rain moves in Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs