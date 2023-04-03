Mostly cloudy and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and calmer tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be expected on Tuesday. Some thunder will also be possible with highs in the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph out of the east. Looking ahead, our wintry mix will continue Tuesday night. Any snow accumulations will be an inch or less. Ice accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch cannot be ruled out either for the entire event. By Wednesday morning, a push of warm air will move in. That will give us the opportunity for rain showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We'll switch to a few snow flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday's high will be in the low 30s. Friday we'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. We'll remain in the low 50s on Sunday with a chance for rain showers. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs