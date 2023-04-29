You've made it to the last weekend of April! We're suppose to be a lot warmer this time of year, but unfortunately that will not be the case. We'll be cloudy with a few rain showers today. Some snowflakes may also mix in from time to time. High temperatures will struggle to hit the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Snow will move in tonight. It could mix with rain at times. We could see around 2-4 inches of new snow along and north of Highway 8. Greater amounts are possible along and north of the U.P. border with lows in the low 30s. We'll see rain mixing with snow on Sunday. Another inch or two of snow could fall with highs in the upper 30s. Looking ahead, we'll have more snow mixing with rain Sunday night into Monday. The snow could be heavy at times along and north of the U.P. border. Total snow accumulations from Sunday into Monday will vary greatly. Starting with 1-3 inches along and north of Highway 8. Up to 6 inches along the U.P. border with greater amounts further north. High temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 30s. Rain and snow showers will finally begin tapering off Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs