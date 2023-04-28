Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible today. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Rain showers continue tonight. Rainfall totals of up to a quarter of an inch are possible. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s with a calm wind. Rain and snow showers are possible on Saturday. Any accumulations will occur closer to the U.P. border. Those totals could range 1-2 inches at best. Everywhere else will be little to no accumulations. We'll see high temperatures in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, rain and snow showers continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 30s. We may need to monitor that for the opportunity of snow accumulations. We'll be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance for rain and snow showers. High temperatures will reach for the mid 40s. We'll finally dry out Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs