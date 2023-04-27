Scattered rain showers will be expected today as our area of low pressure tracks in from the west. We'll see several dry hours and even some sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s as the winds back off. We'll then be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain showers on Friday. High temperatures will reach for the low 60s. Looking ahead, the colder side of low pressure approaches Friday night. That will allow opportunities for the rain to switch over to snow at times. Chances for rain and snow will also exist Saturday through Tuesday before finally tapering off. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s. We'll then be in the low 40s Sunday and Monday. We'll rebound in the mid 40s on Tuesday. Temperatures finally rebound with low 60s returning by next Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs