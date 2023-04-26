Partly cloudy and nice today. High temperatures will make it into the low 50s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Rain and snow showers approach tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the south. On and off rain showers are possible Thursday. Several dry hours will also be included. High temperatures will reach for the mid 50s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, rain showers continue on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Again, several dry hours will be expected. Rain and snow showers pick up Friday night and continue through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Rain and snow showers will start to wrap up on Monday with highs in the low 40s. We'll finally dry out Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs