Increasing clouds today could give way to a few afternoon sprinkles. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 40s with a light breeze out of the north. Decreasing clouds will be expected tonight. We'll eventually become mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s as the winds go calm. Partly cloudy and warmer on Wednesday. High temperatures will make it into the low 50s with a light southwest breeze. Looking ahead, rain showers move in Thursday through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s Thursday, upper 50s Friday, and then fall into the mid 40s on Saturday. Rain and snow showers then enter the picture on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs