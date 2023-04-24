Rain and snow showers are possible today. Any accumulations will be minimal. High temperatures will make it into the low 40s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Rain and snow showers are possible again tonight. We'll switch over to more snow as temperatures fall. Any accumulations will be minimal with lows in the mid 20s and a light breeze out of the northwest. We'll be mostly cloudy and dry on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. There will be a light breeze out of the northeast. Looking ahead, we're dry and warmer on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 50s. Rain showers then move in Thursday and last for the rest of the week. Adding insult to injury, temperatures won't stay warm either. We'll be in the low 50s Thursday and Friday, but we'll fall into the mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. Rain and snow showers could again move in Sunday night. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs