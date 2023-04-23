Mostly cloudy today. A few quick bursts of snow cannot be ruled out. They won't amount to much, generally less than a half inch. The bigger story will be the temperatures. The average high temperature this time of year is near 60°. We'll top off near 40° with a light northwest breeze making it feel slightly colder. Mostly cloudy tonight. There's an outside chance some dense fog will develop as the air goes calm and temperatures settle near the dewpoint in the low 20s. Another round of light rain and snow showers are on deck tomorrow. Primarily after noon. Little to no snow accumulation. You might notice the west breeze as high temperatures meander into the low 40s. Looking ahead, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday. The late April sunshine will feel warm with highs near 50°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller