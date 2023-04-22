We're already waking up with at least a half inch of new snow on the ground this morning. We'll continue chances for rain and snow throughout the day. Another half inch of snow could fall this afternoon. High temperatures today will reach for the upper 30s to lower 40s. The precipitation will gradually taper off tonight. We'll then become mostly cloudy with lows falling into the mid 20s. We'll then be mostly cloudy on Sunday as highs reach for the upper 30s. Looking ahead, partly cloudy on Monday. A small chance for rain and snow showers cannot be ruled out with highs in the mid 40s. Afterward, we're dry Tuesday through Friday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on those days will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs