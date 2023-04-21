Rain and snow showers are expected today. Little to no snow accumulation are expected with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Snow showers are possible tonight. Again, little to no snow accumulations are expected with lows in the upper 20s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Rain and snow showers are back again on Saturday. A half inch or less with new is expected with highs in the low 40s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Looking ahead, we're dry on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs well below normal in the upper 30s. We have a small chance for rain and snow showers on Monday as a weak boundary passes through. High temperatures then will reach for the mid 40s. We're then dry Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Each day will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday, then the low to mid 50s Wednesday and Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs