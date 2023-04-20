Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Some of the storms may pack a punch and produce heavy downpours and a little hail. High temperatures today will make it into the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the east. Showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then become mostly cloudy with low temperatures falling into the low 30s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southeast. Rain and snow showers are possible on Friday as high temperatures reach into the mid 40s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, rain and snow showers are possible again on Saturday with high temperatures making it into the low 40s. We'll then dry out Sunday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s Sunday, 40s Monday and Tuesday, and low 50s on Wednesday. Each of those days will feature a mixture of clouds and sunshine. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs