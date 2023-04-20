Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE ACROSS FAR NORTHERN WISCONSIN EARLY THIS MORNING... Rain showers will be increasing across far northern Wisconsin early this morning. Since temperatures remain near freezing, a brief period of light freezing rain may occur, especially between 4 am and 8 am. A light glaze of ice may accumulate, especially on trees and vehicles. Pavement temperatures may be warm enough to prevent significant icing on roads, but morning commuters should anticipate scattered slippery spots, and use caution during the drive to work or school.