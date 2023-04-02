A quick moving low pressure system will be in the area with more chances of snow. This will be light snow with a widespread of around an inch of snow possible. Highs will be hovering near 40° with winds out of the southeast gusting to 30 mph. We clear up Sunday night. We'll be under a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 20s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and mild to start off our work week on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s. Another strong low pressure system will be in the vicinity Tuesday through Wednesday. More chances for rain and snow showers Tuesday with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow showers will be in the area Wednesday with slightly warmer highs in the low 40s. We clear up Thursday, but stay cold with high temperatures only in the low 30s. Mostly sunny and warmer Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy with near average highs in the mid 40s on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski