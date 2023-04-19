We'll be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers moving in around noon today. High temperatures will be well below average and only in the upper 30s. Our average high temperature this time of year is in the mid 50s. The east wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Cloudy with rain, heavy at times overnight tonight. Rumbles of thunder are possible. A few snowflakes may mix in, otherwise mainly rain. Lows will be steady in the mid 30s with an east wind gusting near 30 mph. Rain will be in the area on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40s with a southeast wind gusting near 30 mph. Looking ahead, lingering rain and snow showers will be possible on Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with a gusty wind. A few flurries are possible Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy with well below average highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and windy on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 40s. We'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s to start off our work week on Monday. We'll be even warmer on Tuesday as highs reach the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski