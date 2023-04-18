We'll have decreasing clouds and breezy conditions today. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s melting some of our snow away. The northwest wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Mostly clear and calm tonight. Lows will be slightly below average and hovering near 23°. Our average low temperature is 30° this time of year. Our next low pressure system arrives Wednesday with rain and snow. A quick burst of snow will be possible with highs in the upper 30s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 25 mph. We'll be cloudy with rain, heavy at times overnight Wednesday. Rumbles of thunder are also possible. A few snow flakes may mix in, otherwise mainly a cold rain. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch is possible. Lows will be steady in the mid 30s with an east wind gusting near 30 mph. Looking ahead, rain will continue into Thursday, heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers will be in the area Friday with highs in the mid 40s once again. We'll be mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Warmer and near average temperatures will be present next week. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski