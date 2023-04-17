A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for heavy snow accumulations and blowing winds today. The snow continues to fall today with cold highs only in the low 30s. It will be windy blowing the snow around and creating low visibilities. The northwest wind will be gusting near 40 mph. We'll be cloudy with lingering flurries possible early overnight tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20s with a northwest wind gusting near 35 mph. Looking ahead, we finally clear up by Tuesday as we have decreasing clouds. We'll be under a partly cloudy sky with warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s. Chances for rain and snow showers return on Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Rain showers, heavy at times will be in the area Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. A chance for rain and snow showers will be in the area Friday with high temperatures hovering in the low 40s. Lingering snow showers will be possible into Saturday with chilly high temperatures only in the mid to upper 30s. We finally clear up Sunday. We'll be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski