Rain will be switching over to a wintry mix in the afternoon hours today. We'll have a morning high in the low 40s and falling into the 30s in the afternoon. It will be windy with a north wind gusting near 40 mph. The wintry mix will be switching over to all snow overnight tonight with low temperatures in the mid 20s. Several inches of snowfall is likely, especially west of Crandon. The northwest wind will be gusting near 40 mph. Looking ahead, the snow continues to fall Monday with cold highs only in the low 30s. We finally clear up by Tuesday as we have a partly cloudy sky and warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s. Chances of rain and snow showers return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain showers will be in the area Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. A chance for rain and snow showers Friday with high temperatures hovering near 40°. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski