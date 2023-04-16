Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Rain changing to sleet, freezing rain then all snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 9 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Locally higher snow amounts in western Vilas and Oneida counties. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, and Vilas Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and afternoon commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and create low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&