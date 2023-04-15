Showers and thunderstorms move into the area in the afternoon hours today. Some isolated storms may contain strong gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs will be in the mid 70. Rain will continue to be in the area Saturday night, heavy at times. Over an inch of rainfall is possible in some spots by the morning hours Sunday. Looking ahead, rain will continue on Sunday, mixing with snow at times in the afternoon. A sharp cold front will cool us down throughout the day. We'll have morning highs in the mid 40s and then falling into the 30s throughout the day. All of the precipitation will turn to all snow Sunday night with several inches of snowfall possible and lows in the mid 20s. Snow continues to fall into Monday with cold highs only in the low 30s. We finally clear up by Tuesday as we have a partly cloudy sky and warmer high temperatures in the mid 40s. Chances of rain return on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski