Mostly sunny and breezy today. High temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight. It will be rather mild as lows fall into the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday. It will be breezy with highs reaching for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, a wintry mix will be possible on Sunday with highs being hit early in the upper 40s and then falling. We'll see snow showers on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. We'll then be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain showers are possible again on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs